Community rallies behind former police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans are starting to rally behind a former police officer who is in danger of losing his leg after an accident this past weekend.

Johnny Harrelson was volunteering as a police escort for a funeral on April 4th. He was on a motorcycle and got hit from behind by a semi-truck. He was launched in the air and broke his ribs, collarbone, and severely injured his leg.

Harrelson underwent surgery this weekend and is in danger of losing it, depending on the recovery.

Aide Trujillo, Harrelson's cousin, said that he's in good spirits but the injury is very severe. There were two people, Amanda and Samantha Munoz, who were with Harrelson after the injury. Their grandfather was the one who's funeral was being escorted.

"He keeps telling me who does that? Who does not go to their grandfather's final goodbye to stay with me?" said Trujillo. "Just total strangers. So he keeps saying that they're my guardian angels."

The sisters are the owners of Willow Creek Event Venue organized a raffle fundraiser and as of today all spots have been filled with over $1,000 raised.

"While it may not seem like a huge amount, we are committed to doing everything we can to support Mr. Harrelson during his recovery," said Amanda. "We visited him in the hospital the following day, and just from speaking with him, it's clear what a kind, genuine soul he is."

