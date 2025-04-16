Skip to Content
El Paso

Children’s Grief Center of El Paso receives donation

Published 2:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Children’s Grief Center of El Paso is celebrating 30 years of service in the area.

For the occasion, it was honored as the recipient of a donation from Subaru El Paso.

"Today we are going to be presenting a check over to... the Children's Grief Center of El Paso, in the amount of $45,793."

This donation is part of the 2024 "Subaru Share the Love" event.

Subaru selected the organization as its "El Paso’s Hometown Charity of Choice." 

Funds were raised during the national campaign to support the organization’s mission of providing healing support to grieving children and families in the El Paso region.

"This kind of partnership really one elevates our visibility in the community it helps to get the word out in the community about who we are and what we're doing. And then two, the money raised make a big difference for an organization the size of ours."

The donation will directly support c-g-c’s grief support services, including peer groups, therapy, school-based programs, and its annual good grief summer camp.

