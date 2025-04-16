Skip to Content
El Paso

City starts buying land to expand Convention Center

today at 2:33 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has started the process of expanding the El Paso Convention Center.

It has bought two properties in the downtown area as a first step in the expansion.

The two properties are right near the Convention Center.

They are 301 Overland Avenue and 320 West San Antonio Avenue.

The combined cost for both properties is around $4.8 million.

The land purchase will be used to expand the space and add more amenities.

The city says it hopes the move will bring more large scale events to the Borderland.

