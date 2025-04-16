Skip to Content
New Grant Program for El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Downtown Management District is launching a new grant program aimed at boosting housing in the city’s urban core.

Here's how it works: the Downtown Residential Conversion Utility Upgrade Grant offers up to $500,000 to help some property owners cover utility upgrades, such as gas, water, and sewer improvements.

The goal is to support housing, encourage  development, and preserve the unique character of Downtown El Paso.

Eligible projects must be within the Downtown Management District.

Applications are open now and accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

