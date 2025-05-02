Immigration attorney receives self-deportation letter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso native says he received a letter from the Department of Homeland Security telling him to leave the United States immediately.

Adam Peña, an immigration lawyer working in San Diego, says he got the letter from DHS in April, notifying him that his parole in the U.S is being terminated.

The letter reads, "If you do not depart the United States immediately you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States — unless you have otherwise obtained a lawful basis to remain here."

Peña states he was born in El Paso and moved to San Diego for his work as a lawyer. His family still resides in El Paso.

ABC-7 reached out to DHS, who gave us this statement from a senior official, "CBP used the known email addresses of the alien to send notifications. If a non-personal email—such as an American citizen contact—was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients. CBP is monitoring communications and will address any issues on a case-by-case basis."

