Borderland mayors hold panel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland Mayors are going to be holding a panel talking about regional issues tonight.

The mayors of El Paso, Las Cruces, and Ciudad Juárez will get together and talk about cross-border communication, economic development, and the shared vision of the border region.

The event is being hosted by Progress321, a non-profit working to improve the border.

"We’re thrilled to host a mayoral panel featuring our binational mayors. Bringing together leaders to discuss the future of our region’s economic development is at the heart of Progress321’s mission," said Analisa Cordova Silverstein, President of Progress321. "We invite the community to join us and be part of the conversation shaping the future of our region."

The panel discussion will take place from 5:30-6:30 at the Philanthropy Theater in Downtown El Paso, and then a networking event will happen afterwards.