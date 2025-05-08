Skip to Content
El Paso

Gun Buyback Event in El Paso

El Paso County
Published 12:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Gun Buyback event is happening in El Paso County Saturday, May 17, 2025.

The event, hosted by the county, aims to reduce unwanted firearms in the community. Organizers will offer gift cards in exchange for the guns, no questions asked.

The event is happening at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex located at 1300 Joe Battle Boulevard.

Organizers ask that guns be unloaded and transported in the trunk of your car. There is a limit of 10 guns per car. Ammunition can also be turned in.

Emma Hoggard

