Scam Alert: Impersonators acting like Sheriff staff, asking for money

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a scam involving people impersonating Command Staff members.

"Scammers have been contacting community members while falsely claiming to represent the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office explained. "These individuals are using the real names and titles of command staff in an attempt to appear legitimate and are soliciting money from unsuspecting victims under false pretenses."

The Sheriff's Office says that staff does not contact community members to request or accept money for any reason. The office calls any and all such requests scams.

The spokesperson says anyone who is contacted by the scammers should not provide personal or financial information, end the conversation immediately, and report the incident to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 273-3800.