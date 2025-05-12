El Paso County Commissioners approve bonds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners just authorized the issuance and sale of up to $155 million in Texas General Obligation (GO) Bonds approved by voters during the November 2024 election to fund the improvement of parks, the building of a new animal shelter, and the building of a new medical examiner's office. That is according to a spokesperson for the county.

The Court also approved the issuance and sale of up to $54 million in Certificate of Obligation (CO) Bonds to fund "essential infrastructure projects, including flood control, roadway safety projects, and firsttime water and wastewater service to several residents." The county spokesperson say that the CO Bonds will not increase the county's debt service property tax rate.

The GO bonds are expected to be sold around June 10, 2025. Proceeds are expected by July 8, 2025.

"As noted in the November ballot, these initiatives will increase property taxes to pay for these much-needed projects," the county spokesperson explained. "Key projects include: