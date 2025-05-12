El Paso plans to build Public Safety Complex near airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso city council voted to move the planned Public Safety Complex to Global Reach Drive near the El Paso international Airport.

The complex was initially planned to be built on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but city council moved it to reduce construction costs, provide more space for future expansion, and position the city to explore additional regional partnerships.

The facility is funded by the 2019 Public Safety Bond. The $163 million project was approved by voters in the November 2019 elections.

The city says that the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard site would cost at least $22 million more to develop due to terrain conditions, elevation challenges, and limited utility infrastructure.

They say the Global Reach Drive site offers relatively flat terrain, better utility access, and space to support long-term development.

"Relocating the Public Safety Complex is a fiscally responsible move that aligns with our goal to deliver a modern, comprehensive training and operations facility for our first responders," said City Manager Dionne Mack. "This site gives us flexibility, room to grow, and the ability to adapt to future public safety needs."