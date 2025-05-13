Lung health impacted by frequent dust storms

As dust storms continue to hit El Paso, one after the other, local doctors say our lungs will struggle to recover from respiratory issues.

UTEP environmental expert Dr. Gabriel Ibarra-Mejia and his colleagues agree that this year, dust storms have been the worst since the 1936 Dust Bowl.

Since January, 26 storms have been recorded, when the average is just 2 a year, Ibarra-Mejia told ABC-7.

Dr. Fahad Omar, a pulmonologist and ICU medical director at Del Sol Medical Center says he’s been seeing more patients come in with respiratory issues, allergies and coughing — not being able to recover with storms hitting us one after the other.

"It's been surprising," said Omar. "The dust storms have been in a much more frequent affair than it has been in the past. More than surprising, it's been concerning, it's been concerning because our patients, where it's a vulnerable population and we're increasing the burden and they're suffering from that.

Omar says everyone should minimize exposure, and always wear a mask if going out, and make sure to remove your clothing as soon as you get home and wash off all the dirt.