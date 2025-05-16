BOOST Network launches 2025 Spring Into Summer campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The BOOST Network is launching its 2025 Spring Into Summer campaign.

Organizers say the campaign provides high-quality out-of-school programs for children, supporting parents and caregivers in the Borderland.

The programs aim to improve the overall healthy development of El Paso, Juarez, and southern New Mexico children.

About 20,000 children participate every year, according to BOOST Network officials.

Find a program for your child by looking through the network's program guide.