Skip to Content
El Paso

BOOST Network launches 2025 Spring Into Summer campaign

Spring Into Summer
BOOST Network
Spring Into Summer
By
New
Published 3:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The BOOST Network is launching its 2025 Spring Into Summer campaign.

Organizers say the campaign provides high-quality out-of-school programs for children, supporting parents and caregivers in the Borderland.

The programs aim to improve the overall healthy development of El Paso, Juarez, and southern New Mexico children.

About 20,000 children participate every year, according to BOOST Network officials.

Find a program for your child by looking through the network's program guide.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content