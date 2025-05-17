Residents call on the city to assist with safety concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The corner near Myrtle Ave. and Noble St. has become the epicenter for crime and illegal activity, thats according the resident in the community.

Residents and business owner spoke at a recent City Council meeting pleading for more resources from the city. "How bad does it have to get before we take action?," questioned one resident.

Drug use, prostitution and stabbings or just some of the things residents see when the step outside. "On April 22 nd, two of my staff were threatened by a drug dealer who prays off the homeless individuals in the area." said one resident.

John Martin the Deputy director of the Opportunity Center for the homeless said he's heard from those living on the streets, their concerned about coming to the Opportunity Center, not for what happens in the building, but what happens outside.

In recent months, Martin and others in the community have worked together to reduce the activity at the corner of Myrtle Ave and Noble St. One of their effort includes building a fence in the private lot where most of the unhoused population would set up camp.

Steve Alvarado, a code enforcement director for the city of El Paso said the city continues to monitor the area and clean it as necessary.

"if you're seeing some type of criminal activity or something that needs the attention of the police department to call and not assume that somebody else is calling. It'll help us keep track of what's going on out there. If there's cleanup issues that need to be done, contact 311. And, we will go out there and, address the situation from enforcement." Alvarado said.