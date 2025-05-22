Creating social stories to connect with people with Autism

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Christine Durfee is a Licensed Professional Counselor who specializes in Autism Spectrum Disorder and family conflict.

Today, Durfee held a training for case workers to teach them how to create effective social stories to strengthen communication with people who have autism.

"Social stories are a huge tool for helping children that are younger and also on the spectrum, because they don't always understand the words that we're trying to speak to them." Durfee said.

In the presentation, Durfee gave a example of a little boy who would throw his IPhone every time a Tiktok video come on that he didn't like. The child broke two phones as a result of this. In this case Durfee suggested drawing what happens when the boy throw his phone, once it broke he didn't have to watch the videos he didn't like but he also was unable to watch the videos he did enjoy.

Durfee went on to draw the same scenario but with a different outcome, instead of throwing the phone the boy would simply turn Tiktok off when a video came on he didnt want to see. By turning the phone off when he want to watch more videos he was able to.

"We may use the same words, but they have different meanings.so when you're drawing out social stories, then you're actually showing them what your words are trying to say." Durfee said.

Example for when to create a social story can be everyday task that are not easy for people Autism Spectrum Disorder such as going to the Dentist, making friends or waiting your turn.

Tune into ABC-7 at 6p to learn how to create your own social story.