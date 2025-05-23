El Paso spray parks now open

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA)-- With temperatures rising to triple digits, you may be looking for a way to cool down. Spray parks are now open across El Paso. They provide a fun experience for the whole family.

Park goers say it is the perfect way to refresh after a hike. "I just love just being out in the sun and everything, and we're very impulsive people. So if this was definitely a lot of fun." said one spray park goer.

The city of El Paso provide tips to keep in mind:

Concrete is slippery when wet. Water shoes are highly recommended

No Lifeguards on duty. Adult supervision is required

Avoid drinking the water

No running or horseplay allowed

Interact with the Spray ONLY if free of diarrhea or a contagious disease

No pets allowed

Do not climb or hang on features

No glass containers, bicycles, skate boards, or skates

No food and drinks in the spray area

Having fun is permissible and highly encouraged

Full list of spray park locations