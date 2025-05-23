Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso spray parks now open

By
Published 2:59 PM

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA)-- With temperatures rising to triple digits, you may be looking for a way to cool down. Spray parks are now open across El Paso. They provide a fun experience for the whole family.

Park goers say it is the perfect way to refresh after a hike. "I just love just being out in the sun and everything, and we're very impulsive people. So if this was definitely a lot of fun." said one spray park goer.

The city of El Paso provide tips to keep in mind:

  • Concrete is slippery when wet. Water shoes are highly recommended
  • No Lifeguards on duty. Adult supervision is required
  • Avoid drinking the water
  • No running or horseplay allowed
  • Interact with the Spray ONLY if free of diarrhea or a contagious disease
  • No pets allowed
  • Do not climb or hang on features
  • No glass containers, bicycles, skate boards, or skates
  • No food and drinks in the spray area
  • Having fun is permissible and highly encouraged

Full list of spray park locations

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content