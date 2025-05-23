El Paso spray parks now open
EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA)-- With temperatures rising to triple digits, you may be looking for a way to cool down. Spray parks are now open across El Paso. They provide a fun experience for the whole family.
Park goers say it is the perfect way to refresh after a hike. "I just love just being out in the sun and everything, and we're very impulsive people. So if this was definitely a lot of fun." said one spray park goer.
The city of El Paso provide tips to keep in mind:
- Concrete is slippery when wet. Water shoes are highly recommended
- No Lifeguards on duty. Adult supervision is required
- Avoid drinking the water
- No running or horseplay allowed
- Interact with the Spray ONLY if free of diarrhea or a contagious disease
- No pets allowed
- Do not climb or hang on features
- No glass containers, bicycles, skate boards, or skates
- No food and drinks in the spray area
- Having fun is permissible and highly encouraged
Full list of spray park locations