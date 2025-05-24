One person seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At least one person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in West El Paso early Saturday morning.

The El Paso Fire Department said it happened just after 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of Rim Rd. between the Billy Rogers Arroyo and Tom Lea Lower Park.

One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries and another person refused transport.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

