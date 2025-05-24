Skip to Content
El Paso

One person seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in West El Paso

KVIA
By
today at 3:43 AM
Published 3:49 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At least one person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in West El Paso early Saturday morning.

The El Paso Fire Department said it happened just after 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of Rim Rd. between the Billy Rogers Arroyo and Tom Lea Lower Park.

One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries and another person refused transport.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

Stay tuned to KVIA on air and online for updates.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content