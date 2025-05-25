Memorial day remembrance at Ascarate park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Memorial Day is a time to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the military. Some families gathered at Ascarate park to honor those we've lost by having spending quality time with family.

I spoke with veteran Tony Deanda, he said he's lost soldiers in combat and by suicide. He chooses to remember them by doing things they love like fishing. "It's okay to mourn them. Just don't forget." said Deanda

Some tell me its family tradition to barbecue on Memorial Day. In fact, Memorial Day is the second most popular day to have a barbecue, behind the Fourth of July. People at Ascarate park were grilling, fishing and playing games.

Those I spoke with say grilling is one of their favorite Memorial Day tradition. Paola Attaguile said the smell of the seasoning cooking is what she loves.