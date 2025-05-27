El Paso Police arrest 60+ people over Memorial Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department officials announced that officers carried out over 60 arrests and gave out 191 citations over this Memorial Day weekend.

Police officials provided the following breakdown of the various arrests.

DWI: 30

DWI with Open Alcohol Container: 1

DWI with Child Under 15: 2

DWI with Blood Alcohol Content ≥ 0.15: 5

Felony DWI (3rd offense or more): 1

DUI-Minor: 3

Possession of Controlled Substance: 6

Possession of Marijuana: 3

Felony Warrant Arrests: 11

Justice of the Peace (JP) Warrants: 8

Minor in Possession of Tobacco: 2

Minor Consuming Alcohol: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Police did not provide the names of those arrested.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and El Paso County Constables Precincts 1,#4, and #6 all helped with enforcement over the holiday weekend, EPPD officials say. They worked together as part of EPPD's Memorial Day Operation, officials say.