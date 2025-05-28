$7 million secured to fund new Wyler Aerial Tramway

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- State Senator César J. Blanco announced that $7 million is set aside in the state budget for the new Wyler Aerial Tramway.

Total state investment now equals $27 million, according to Blanco's office. This new funding will flow through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The tramway shut down in 2018 due to safety and infrastructure concerns, Blanco's office says.

Senator Blanco issued the following statement on the tramway funding: