$7 million secured to fund new Wyler Aerial Tramway
AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- State Senator César J. Blanco announced that $7 million is set aside in the state budget for the new Wyler Aerial Tramway.
Total state investment now equals $27 million, according to Blanco's office. This new funding will flow through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The tramway shut down in 2018 due to safety and infrastructure concerns, Blanco's office says.
Senator Blanco issued the following statement on the tramway funding:
“When the tramway shut down, our community lost a local gem.
Since 2019, I’ve been proud to work with our state delegation to prioritize and secure $27 million in state funding to replace the Wyler Tramway. This funding moves us closer to reopening this local treasure in the El Paso region.
I look forward to continuing to work alongside partners like Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Parks and Wildlife Foundation, and the Camino Real RMA to keep this momentum going until we cut the ribbon on a modern tramway that our families, visitors, and future generations can enjoy.”
State Senator César J. Blanco