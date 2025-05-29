Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso DA drops case against woman accused of shooting Uber driver

El Paso Police Department
Update (10:46 AM): District Montoya James Montoya announced that his office is filing a motion to dismiss the case against Phoebe Copas, the woman accused of shooting Uber driver Daniel Piedra in June 2023.

Montoya gathered Piedra's family at the news conference. He then provided the family with an opportunity to give their victim impact statements.

Watch the news conference below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso District Attorney James Montoya is making an announce at a news conference this morning about the murder charges against Phoebe Copas.

Copas, who the DA's Office says died after a medical episode in March, was charged with the June 2023 murder of Daniel Piedra. Piedra was serving as Copas' Uber driver when investigators say she shot him. Copas had claimed self-defense when she was arrested.

The news conference is set to happen at the County Courthouse at 10:30 AM today.

