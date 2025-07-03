July 4th fireworks shows, parades, festivities

You might not be allowed to pop your own fireworks in the city but there are plenty of places across El Paso County where you can enjoy spectacular shows and festivities.

Ascarate Park will have food trucks, a swimming pool, VIP picnic party and fireworks. The event is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Southwest University Park will have a fireworks show after the Locomotives FC game, which starts at 7 p.m.

Western Playland in Sunland Park will have a fireworks display from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wet N' Wild Waterworld will have extended hours until 8 pm, but their fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

If you're looking to enjoy a parade, eat some barbecue or listen to some great music, the county has it all.

Here’s just a few to pick from: