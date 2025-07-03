July 4th fireworks shows, parades, festivities
You might not be allowed to pop your own fireworks in the city but there are plenty of places across El Paso County where you can enjoy spectacular shows and festivities.
- Ascarate Park will have food trucks, a swimming pool, VIP picnic party and fireworks. The event is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Southwest University Park will have a fireworks show after the Locomotives FC game, which starts at 7 p.m.
- Western Playland in Sunland Park will have a fireworks display from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Wet N' Wild Waterworld will have extended hours until 8 pm, but their fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.
If you're looking to enjoy a parade, eat some barbecue or listen to some great music, the county has it all.
Here’s just a few to pick from:
- Rotary Independence Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. at the Western Hills Methodist Church.
- The Cleveland Square Park Celebration in Downtown El Paso will have live music and family-friendly festivities from 7 p.m. 10 p.m. Lawn chair and blankets are encouraged.
- The Town of Anthony is hosting a parade at 10 a.m., recognizing law enforcement, civic leaders, and small businesses.
- The City of Socorro is hosting their annual Independence Day Xtravaganza at 5 p.m. at Cougar Park, featuring two-time Latin Grammy award winner and Tejano music star Michael Salgado and fireworks.