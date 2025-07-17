July 17th marks first day without “Press 3” option for LGTBQ youth

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, July 17th, is the first day without the "Press 3" option on the 988 Crisis Lifeline.

Press 3 was the Lifeline's dedicated LGBTQ+ Youth and Young Adult subnetwork, allowing for specialized care on the phone.

Press 3 had been available since July of 2022 when the lifeline was created. The US Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced last month that those services would be coming to an end.

ABC-7 spoke with Nami El Paso, who were disappointed in the ending of the subnetwork.

"It's very important for communities like the LGBTQ youth community to have affirming care and having a support system that's supporting them through the different challenges that they have," said Isidro Torres, executive director of Nami El Paso. "This is a huge loss and a huge disappointment when it comes to our LGBTQ+ youth."

According to the latest data from SAMHSA, it's estimated that around 1.5 million calls were directed to the specialized service since July.

There are still services available for LGBTQ+ youth, both nationally and locally. The Trevor Project has a 24/7 hotline at 1-866-488-7386. You can also text START to 678678.

The NAMI Helpline remains available Monday through Friday, 10 AM–10 PM ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), by texting NAMI to 62640, or by emailing helpline@nami.org.

ABC-7 will also speak with the Borderland Rainbow Center for more information on resources available to the youth.