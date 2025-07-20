Skip to Content
El Paso

Local artist raises money to support PBS programs

By
New
Published 10:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Artist Kim Arellano said she has been a PBS kids for as long as she can remember. When she learned they was being defunded she came up with the idea to combine her love for art with her love for PBS.

"I watched Word World and Word Girl. I'm dyslexic and I'm a visual learner. You could explain it to me and you know teach me something. But Word World really helped me understand spelling." Arellano said

Arellano's unique design can be found on t-shirts, tote bags, stickers, posters and bookmarks. The tote bags and stickers can be purchase at La Nube's gift shop. Arellano is also taking preorders through her instagram page.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content