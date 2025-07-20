Local artist raises money to support PBS programs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Artist Kim Arellano said she has been a PBS kids for as long as she can remember. When she learned they was being defunded she came up with the idea to combine her love for art with her love for PBS.

"I watched Word World and Word Girl. I'm dyslexic and I'm a visual learner. You could explain it to me and you know teach me something. But Word World really helped me understand spelling." Arellano said

Arellano's unique design can be found on t-shirts, tote bags, stickers, posters and bookmarks. The tote bags and stickers can be purchase at La Nube's gift shop. Arellano is also taking preorders through her instagram page.