El Pasoan celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to long life is Bud Light

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Lupe Ortega is turning 101 today. Lupe's granddaughter Ariel says the El Paso native is still going strong, and that her secret to a long and healthy life is... Bud Light!

Lupe's not a Bud Light ambassador, as far as we know, but she could be the inspiration for a new slogan: "The Elixir of Life."

Ariel sent a photo into ABC-7 of her grandmother enjoying a Bud Light at a party, seemingly confirming this rapidly emerging urban legend.

Courtesy: Ariel Ortega

"Her family is extremely fortunate and blessed to have her around at this age, we truly love her!" Ariel told ABC-7.

Courtesy: Ariel Ortega

The entire ABC-7 team wishes Lupe a very happy birthday!