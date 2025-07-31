Dairy Queen donating $1 to Children’s Hospital for each Blizzard bought today

Skip to Content
Published 2:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, Dairy Queen is donating $1 from each Blizzard Treat purchase to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit Borderland patients.

The donations are happening as part of Miracle Treat Day. Participating locations are gathering funds today to provide urgent care to sick children and comfort to their families.

"The DQ® brand recognizes the importance of memories created with families," a spokesperson for the El Paso Children’s Hospital explained. "Together, we can change kids’ health and bring hope so they can enjoy moments of happiness for years to come."

Miracle Treat Day has been happening for more than 41 years. Every year, DQ supports hospitals like the El Paso Children’s Hospital across the U.S. and Canada.

Emma Hoggard

