Emergence Health Network host their first Back-to-School Family Resource Symposium

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Emergence Health Network hosted a back-to-school symposium that focused on the importance of mental health with children as they head in to the new school year.

"We know some school districts are already back in school, but the message still stays the same. We're here to support you, Emergency Health Network, for your journey, your family and your child's journey going back to school because we know that it's rough. So we want our community to thrive, we want them to do well and we want to be here to support them." said Krista Wingate, the Chief of child and adolescent services at Emergence Health Network.

Families who attended the symposium received free backpacks, schools supplies, fidget toys and games. There were also stations with a photo booth, stickers, and a flower bar which was a crowd favorite.

If you missed the event you can visit Emergence Health Network for resources and upcoming events.