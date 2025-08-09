Miners fans celebrate the start of football season at UTEP’s “Fan Day” 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Miner nation fans celebrated the upcoming football season with their favorite players at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

"It's so important to our guys to get to meet people and see how many kids are here that are growing up in the city of El Paso looking up to these guys as future Miners." said UTEP Head Coach Scotty Walden.

The players signed autographs and took pictures with dozens of fans. UTEP Quarterback Malachi Nelson said support from fans is critical "We can't do anything without the support of the fans. You know, everybody here on this team will tell you that we love the fans."

Exclusive Sun City Hats for Season Ticket Holders

As a thank you for being a UTEP Football season ticket holder in 2025, UTEP Athletics has custom-designed a "Sun City" hat exclusively for our most loyal fans. Each season ticket holder is eligible to redeem a "Sun City" hat, limited to one per account. These hats will be available at Football Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 9. Starting Monday, Aug. 11, fans can visit the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office to claim their hat. New season ticket holders will also be eligible for a hat if tickets are purchased prior to Aug. 29. For season tickets, call (915) 747-UTEP, email: tickets@utep.edu, web: www.utepminers.com/tickets, or visit the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building).



Select a Seat

Still looking to purchase 2025 UTEP Football season tickets or interested in upgrading your location? During Football Fan Day, the Athletics Ticket Office will be hosting a "Select a Seat" where fans can view open seats. If you would like to schedule a visit with a ticket representative, email tickets@utep.edu.