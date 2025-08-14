Scam Alert: Thieves posing as El Paso Planning and Inspections Department staff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is warning of a new scam going around. The city says that scammers are posing as Planning and Inspections Department staff.

"This particular phishing scam involves a fraudulent email, referencing existing projects, requesting payment for a so-called 'City Compensation Fee' and including misleading details as well as a falsified invoice," the city explained.

The city reminds everyone that it does not request payments through unofficial email domains, that no payments should be made in response to unsolicited or suspicious emails, and that you should verify the sender's address while looking for red flags. The city also recommends that if you receive one of these emails, you should not reply to it or forward it to anyone else.

If you have already received or engaged with this scam, you can contact the One Stop Shop through the following methods: