Texas Tech El Paso announces new Biomedical Ph.D. program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center have announced a new Ph.D. program for Biomedical Sciences.

This new doctoral path will train researchers to tackle the diseases and disparities that hit the region hardest: diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases and neurological conditions.

This will be the first Biomedical Sciences doctorate program in the Far West Texas and Southwestern Border Region.

The program will be lead by the Dean of Biomedical Sciences, Dr. Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy. He plans to have the program start in 2026 with around 5 students, and hopes to have more than 30 within five years.

“This Ph.D. program represents a transformative moment for innovating biomedical research and creating industry growth in Far West Texas and along the U.S.-Mexico border,” said Dr. Lakshmanaswamy. “We can finally train new generations of doctoral researchers to tackle the health disparities that most deeply affect our communities.”

ABC-7 will have a full story on the program tonight.