El Paso Catholic churches initially deny woman’s request for prayers during Mass for Charlie Kirk

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A lifelong Catholic woman tells ABC-7 she requested a Mass prayer for Charlie Kirk, but she says two churches declined her request. The woman wanted to remain anonymous.

The woman told ABC-7 she attended Mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church last weekend, but she was disappointed the priest did not ask for a prayer for Kirk and his family. She says she called the church requesting they be included on the prayer intentions, which is something the faithful do for their loved ones, typically a paid service. The woman says she offered to pay and even got the date for the Mass, but she says Father Edward Carpenter later called saying he would not offer Mass for Kirk because Kirk was not a parishioner at his church.

The woman says she tried to do the same at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. She says the secretary then called her later to explain that Father Frank Lopez said he and others had already prayed privately for Kirk and that Father Frank said he was not going to do it during Mass because it was political and many parishioners would be offended.

"I go to Mass every weekend and many occasions. Catholic priests in El Paso play the role of activists by supporting Democratic Party initiatives," the woman told the secretary. "I said I am not a Democrat and this decision offends me."

ABC-7 reached out to both churches, but they referred us to the Diocese of El Paso. The diocese declined an interview, but they sent us this statement.

"The law of the church, the Code of Canon Law, Code 901 states: a priest is free to apply the Mass for anyone living or dead," the diocese said in part in their statement. "The church highly encourages all Catholics to pray for anyone at all times including during Mass."

Diocese of El Paso Director of Communications Fernie Ceniceros says the diocese and Father Carpenter discussed this section of canon law, and he has decided to include Kirk on the prayer intentions along with others.

As for the woman who made that initial request, she tells us her request was not political at all, and that she was just seeking prayers for Kirk, a young father whom she called a modern day evangelist.