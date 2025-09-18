Experts see a spike in teens self-harming with household products

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A troubling rise in self-harm among children ages 6 to 12 has experts urging parents to take immediate action. A recent study analyzing U.S. Poison Control Center data found a 400% increase in self-harm incidents among 11-year-olds, with many using common household items.

Krista Wingate, chief of child and adolescent services at Emergency Health Network, emphasized the importance of recognizing early warning signs of depression or self-harming behavior.

"Nothing is ever a joke when it comes to suicide, depression, or anything having to do with mental health," Wingate said. "We recommend that parents or trusted adults talk to their child or teenager right away if they notice anything concerning."

Warning signs may include:

Avoiding school

Giving away personal belongings

Losing interest in once-enjoyed activities

Searching for troubling topics online

Wingate also encouraged parents to pay attention to their child's digital behavior.

"It's really important for parents to be looking at their child's social media and internet browser history," she said. "If a child is asking questions online that indicate suicidal ideation, that’s a red flag."

A separate study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that preteens are increasingly using household items including cleaning products and medications to harm themselves.

Mahesh Narayan, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Texas at El Paso, said proper storage of these items is critical.

"Whether it’s household cleaners like ammonia or bleach, or prescription medications, these need to be kept completely out of reach," Narayan said. "Just placing them high up isn’t enough. Children can use stools to access them."

Wingate added that building a trusting, open relationship with children is essential.

"Sometimes they may not want to talk immediately," she said. "But knowing they have a caring adult who notices changes in their behavior can make a world of difference."

If you or someone you know is struggling, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for support.