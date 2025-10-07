GECU Women’s Health Wing at Fox Cancer Center announced

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- GECU gifted $10 million to the Fox Cancer Center's Building Hope Campaign. Texas Tech Health El Paso announced today that the center's Women's Health Wing will be named in GECU's honor.

Once built, the Fox Cancer Center will be the Borderland's first comprehensive cancer care center. The Building Hope Campaign supports the center's construction.

"In addition to the naming gift, GECU announced it will provide care packages for the first 100 patients treated at the new women’s health wing, extending support beyond the clinic and into patients’ daily lives," officials explained.