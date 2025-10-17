EPCC’s Risk Management Institute hosts Excavation Festival





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso Community College’s Risk Management Institute is hosting an Excavation Festival.

The hands-on safety event features practical training and live demonstrations focused on teaching safe excavation practices and trench safety.

The event includes simulations of trench cave-ins, pipeline ruptures, and electrical contact incidents.

Earth-moving equipment, the Star FIRE Helicopter, and fire trucks were also present at the event to give attendees hands on experience.

The event, which is free to the public, is happening Friday, October 17, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the EPCC Mission del Paso Campus.



