El Paso’s 2nd ‘No Kings Protest’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Saturday, October 18th the second "No King's Protest" was held in the borderland.

The movement’s website stated that the rallies will be held to protest against “chaos, corruption, and cruelty” by Trump and his administration.

Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar attended the protest. She posted on her Instagram account "The power of the people is stronger than their hate."

Attendees of the protest called it "historical."

"We came out here to really be, uh, a part of the change. We felt like this is something that we needed to do. We wanted to be a part of history because we feel like this is gonna be a time that will be written about in textbooks, we wanted to make sure that we're on the right side of history," said Christian