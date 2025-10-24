Skip to Content
El Paso

Gary del Palacio Memorial Golf Tournament raises scholarship funds

today at 5:56 PM
Published 6:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some Borderland residents grabbed their golf clubs this morning to help raise funds for scholarships and high school seniors.

Today was the Gary del Palacio Memorial Golf Tournament at the Underwood Golf Course.

del Palacio was an El Paso civic leader for more than 40 years.

Event organizers say this year's tournament also marks 20 years since del Palacio's death.

"We're going to continue this tradition," organizers told ABC-7.

In total, 144 players participated in this tournament.

Valeria Medina

