Skip to Content
El Paso

UMC, El Paso Children’s Hospital celebrate First Responders Day

By
Published 6:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today is First Responders Day. To show their appreciation, UMC and El Paso Children's Hospital delivered baskets to firefighters and police officers.

Hospital officials say that these baskets featured unique items to make first responders feel special for the work that they do.

One firefighter who spoke to ABC-7 said he and his crew did not realize that today is First Responders Day, and therefore were very surprised by the hospitals' gifts.

Hospital officials passed out more than 50 gift baskets.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA-Newsroom

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.