UMC, El Paso Children’s Hospital celebrate First Responders Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today is First Responders Day. To show their appreciation, UMC and El Paso Children's Hospital delivered baskets to firefighters and police officers.

Hospital officials say that these baskets featured unique items to make first responders feel special for the work that they do.

One firefighter who spoke to ABC-7 said he and his crew did not realize that today is First Responders Day, and therefore were very surprised by the hospitals' gifts.

Hospital officials passed out more than 50 gift baskets.