El Paso businesswoman Estine Davis dies

Micheal E P Davis
By
Updated
today at 4:21 PM
Published 4:13 PM

 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso business woman and community leader has died. Estine Davis, died on Monday, her son Micheal Davis shared the news of her passing this week.

Davis was known for her barbershop, Estine’s Eastside Barbershop. For over 70 years, her barbershop, located at the corner of Piedras and Alameda since 1960, became a community cornerstone and a historical fixture in El Paso.

Davis was one of the first black women to own a business in El Paso. Davis's "wall of fame" in the barbershop celebrated the achievements of Black Americans. She also founded the Ms. Black El Paso pageant, was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church for over 70 years, and  mentored youth and organizing community events like the annual easter parade.

Estine Davis was 92 years old. 

