Cesar Ornelas Law to give out 1,000 turkeys

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cesar Ornelas Law will distribute over 1,000 whole turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, November 22, 2025.

The giveaway will happen at the El Paso County Coliseum starting at 10 a.m. and will last until all of the turkeys are gone. Each family will receive one turkey, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Cesar Ornelas Law is donating the turkeys to the community to ensure that hundreds of households can enjoy a traditional holiday meal. A spokesperson for the law firm says that this event lines up with their core philosophy of treating the community like family.

"The firm recognizes that the Thanksgiving holiday can be financially challenging for many, and this event is designed to offer tangible support and express heartfelt thanks to the community that supports the firm year-round," the spokesperson said.