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Train and vehicle crash in Central El Paso

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 5:14 PM
Published 4:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A train and a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon in Central El Paso, according to police.

Police said the call came in at 2:48 p.m.

The department has not said whether anyone was hurt. Investigators have also not said what caused the crash.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
central el paso
El Paso, Texas
Investigators
kvia
police
Train
vehicle

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Jesus A. Rodriguez

KVIA ABC-7 Assistant News Director

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