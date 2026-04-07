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Thousands of customers lose power in Far East El Paso

El Paso Electric
By
Updated
today at 3:24 PM
Published 3:02 PM

UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) -- According to the EPE outage map, there are four outages with more than 2,500 customers without power. The map shows the power outage is in the Sparks area.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Multiple power outages have been reported across Far East El Paso Tuesday, including Horizon City, Clint, Sparks and Fabens, according to the El Paso Electric outage map.

According to the outage map, there are 35 outages across El Paso, with most of them in Horizon City. The map said 37,820 customers are affected. The outages in the Horizon City area started at 2:17 p.m., according to EPE.

According to an EPE spokesperson, there is no restoration time set, but crews are working to fix the outages. The cause of the outages is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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Gabrielle Lopez

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