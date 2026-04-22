Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso Water monitoring potential risk of dam breach on the Westside

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 5:30 PM
Published 5:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water said it's monitoring Cement Lake in West El Paso for a potential dam breach risk.

The utility said Wednesday its crews are trying to reduce pressure on the dam to prevent overflow that could impact roadways like Doniphan and Paisano Drive.

Courtesy: EPWater

El Paso Water said Cement Lake holds water from a natural spring.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.