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El Paso

New Hal Marcus mural unveiled

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Published 5:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A mural by the late artist Hal Marcus was unveiled earlier today.

The mural, titled “El Paso Gracias a Dios,” is located at the Casa Ford dealership.

Luke Lowenfield, vice president of Casa Auto Group, said the mural represents the first Thanksgiving, which he said took place at the historic hacienda.

Lowenfield said the goal of the unveiling event was to unite the community.

It was amazing. We had over a couple 100 people join us today and we had performances from Eden Performing Arts who brought this mural to life, showing the different cultures and their forms of dance and expression," Lowenfield said," And one of the big themes was the party brings us together. It's the gathering that makes us united. And so that's the theme of the mural and the theme of the celebration today."

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