City of El Paso names new zoo director

Editor's note: The original version of this story stated former Zoo Director Joe Montisano filed a wrongful termination lawsuit. A former zoo employee filed the lawsuit against the city, Montisano and other zoo employees.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens will have a new leader. Monday, the city announced the appointment of Gary Lunsford as the zoo's permanent director. He served as interim director since September.

Lunsford's career in wildlife includes his time as an inspector for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums, the city said.

He comes from Massachusetts, where he worked as the Buttonwood Park Zoo director, according to the city. Outside of El Paso and his home state, he's worked at zoos in Canada, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

"With more than 30 years of experience in zoo operations and an unwavering dedication to our animals and the teams who care for them, makes him the ideal leader for the Zoo’s next chapter," said City Manager Dionne Mack.

Former El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano resigned in November after being placed on temporary administrative leave in September 2025.

A former zoo employee filed a wrongful termination lawsuit afainst the city Montisano and other zoo employees, which has been dismissed after a settlement was reached May 27.