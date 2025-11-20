El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano resigns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano is no longer with the City of El Paso, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7 this evening.

Montisano was placed on temporary administrative leave in September 2025. On September 22, the assistant director for the zoo sent an email to zoo management stating that Montisano was on temporary administrative leave and would not have access to his work email or cellphone. At the time, the city did not specify the reason for the temporary leave.

City of El Paso Spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta says that Montisano resigned on Wednesday, November 19.

"We want to take this opportunity to wish Mr. Montisano, the best in his future endeavors," Cruz-Acosta stated.

Assistant Director Gary Lunsford will serve as the zoo's interim director as the city searches for a new permanent director.

"As with all director of positions, the position for the zoo will be open for recruitment," Cruz-Acosta said.

During his tenure, Montisano faced a few controversies, including a wrongful termination lawsuit, a contentious separation from a former nonprofit associated with the zoo, and the loss of accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.