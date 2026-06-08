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Man found dead in water in El Paso’s Lower Valley

KVIA
By ,
Updated
today at 9:54 PM
Published 8:58 PM

UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) -- El Paso Police told ABC-7 they found a man dead on the scene.

ABC-7 spotted detectives on the scene, and followed up with an EPPD spokesperson to see why they responded to the area when the address was located in Socorro.

They have not responded to that question or provided more details about the incident.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire and Police Departments are on the scene of a water recovery in Socorro.

El Paso Police say they recieved a call at 7:17 p.m. at 10700 Socorro Rd. near Rio Bosque Park.

Police say an adult male was involved in the recovery.

ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene. We'll share updates on air and online as we receive more information.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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