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El Paso

Team USA fans to watch Round of 32 World Cup match at Cleveland Square Park watch party

KVIA
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Published 4:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Across the Borderland, fans of Team USA gathered to watch the Stars and Stripes represent their country in the FIFA World Cup. As the team's surprising success in the tournament has continued, the attention and attendance of watch parties across El Paso has grown with each passing match.

Now, for the second consecutive night and the fourth time in the last two weeks, Cleveland Square Park in Downtown will be filled with avid soccer fans, as the El Paso Parks & Recreation Department hosts another free watch party of the tournament.

The watch party starts at 5:30 p.m., according to the city.

Wednesday, Team USA will take on Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Round of 32, as the Red, White & Blue look to win a "knockout round" match at the World Cup for the first time since 2002, when the Americans reached the quarterfinals.

El Paso Parks & Rec. set the watch party alongside the Mexican American Culture Center, in which the match will be displayed on the building's large outdoor screen.

Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to be comfortable on the park's greenery, as well to wear your red, white, and blue to "enjoy an exciting evening filled with soccer, community spirit, and an unforgettable atmosphere surrounded by fellow fans," according to the city.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
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FIFA World Cup
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Max Zepeda

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