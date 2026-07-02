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El Paso

Horizon house fire under investigation

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Published 2:19 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, the Horizon City Police Department said its officers found a house on fire in a neighborhood near Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Mesa Boulevard.

On a Facebook post, HPD said it received calls reporting the fire at 2:45 a.m. Officers went to a house, which was on the 700 block of Desert Silver Drive.

HPD said everyone in the house, including a cat, safely evacuated before first responders got there. No injuries have been reported.

The fire has been put out and the area is secured, according to police.

HPD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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