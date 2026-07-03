New Mexico father, son reunite in El Paso after 3-year abduction

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As families across the country gather together to celebrate the 4th of July, one family will reunite for the first time in years in El Paso.



Juan Escobar, an Albuquerque native, will finally be able to celebrate a holiday with his 14-year-old son, Andrew, all thanks to the El Paso Police Department.



Over the last three years, Escobar endured a long-standing search and custody battle over Andrew with his Miriam Felix, Andrew's mom, which he originally won in 2023.

Not long after that custody victory, Andrew went with Felix for an overnight stay.



He never came home.

Missing posters said Andrew went missing June 25, 2023. He was 11 years old at the time.

(Courtesy: Juan Escobar)

Escobar hired a private investigator to uncover Andrew's whereabouts. Investigation revealed Felix changed her name to Sophie Shelton and changed Andrew's name to Oliver Shelton. The two reportedly moved to an area near Fort Collins, Colorado.



Suddenly, the case changed from a missing child to an abduction.

Escobar wasn't able to find Andrew or Felix in Fort Collins.



After years of prayer and searching for answers, Juan received a phone call from El Paso Police last week.

In the call, EPPD said they had Felix in custody and Andrew waiting for him.

(Courtesy: EPPD)

Escobar said Andrew told authorities he and his mom traveled to several countries over the three-year period, including Austria, Albania and Turkey.

He reportedly said he went to school online and just finished eighth grade.

However, his father is worried about his mental health.

"Physically, he's well," Escobar said. "But he's just been through so much the last three years emotionally and mentally."

Escobar told ABC-7 police said Border Patrol identified Andrew as a missing person while he and Felix reportedly crossed into El Paso from Ciudad Juarez, putting both of them into custody.

Escobar told ABC-7 his wife drove him down to El Paso and told him he wasn't "in the condition to drive."

He said his first instinct was to hug Andrew, since they used to love wrestling, but was told to give him space instead.

"The reality is that Andrew was an 11-year-old boy that was abducted and was moved across the country, and then moved out of the country and possibly overseas over the last three years," Escobar said. "He's a boy right now who has been in flight or fight mode for the last three years."

Escobar said he's now investigating how Andrew reportedly traveled around the world without being flagged as a missing person.

He also said he hopes Felix understands the gravity of what she's done.

"This isn't just trying to keep a father away from his son. This is breaking local law and breaking international law," Escobar said. "I'm hopeful she understands what she's done and she gets the help that she needs."

Escobar also questioned how Felix afforded international trips.

As Andrew reunites with his father, Escobar has a simple message for parents and families this holiday weekend:



"Do what's best for your children," Escobar said. "Because ultimately, they're what matter the most."

Escobar said he's excited to spend the holiday weekend with his son.