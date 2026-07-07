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El Paso Water replacement project closes Rio Grande Avenue in Central

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Published 3:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, El Paso Water said construction on a water and wastewater line replacement project will close some roads in Central El Paso. The utility said construction may be complete by November.

The project is part of the utility's plan to replace old infrastructure, according to a news release.

Here's the list of closures, according to the utility:

  • Rio Grande Avenue to thru traffic from Lee Street to Lauren Street
  • Dallas Street and Rio Grande Avenue intersection
  • Williams Street north of Rio Grande Avenue

Drivers can expect detour signs and should slow down to keep work crews safe, El Paso Water said. It also said residential access will be maintained and street parking might be limited as construction continues.

Additionally, the utility said construction will affect water service, but customers will be notified in advance. The project won't affect wastewater services.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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