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El Paso

6 sent to hospital, 3 with life-threatening injuries after crash on Loop 375, Montwood

TxDOT El Paso via X
By
today at 12:11 PM
Published 11:54 AM

UPDATE (12:07 p.m.) -- El Paso Fire said six people have been sent to the hospital. Three people have life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

On X, TxDOT El Paso said all westbound lanes on Montwood Drive and northbound lanes on Joe Battle are closed until further notice.

According to the El Paso Police Department, five vehicles were involved in the crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department said it's responding to a multi-casualty incident in Far East El Paso Tuesday. Several vehicles crashed on the Loop 375 North and the eastbound lane of Montwood Drive.

It happened just after 11:20 a.m., EPFD said. The fire department's medical helicopter, FireSTAR, has been called to the scene.

First responders are assessing patients, EPFD said.

Driver should seek alternative routes. The crash closed the right two northbound lanes of Joe Battle Boulevard at Montwood Drive Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

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Gabrielle Lopez

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